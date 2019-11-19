Meetings scheduled for prospective Young Women’s Leadership Academy students

EL PASO, Texas — The Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA) in the Ysleta Independent School District will hold six mandatory information sessions beginning Nov. 20 for parents interested in enrolling their daughters for the 2020-2021 school year.

YWLA Principal Malinda Villalobos will speak in detail about the school, its core values, programs, and course offerings, as well as logistical information such as transportation. Parents will have the opportunity to speak with YWLA administrators before receiving an application packet.

Information sessions will be held according to the following schedule:

6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at YWLA, 8040 Yermoland Drive

6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at YWLA

9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at YISD Central Office Mission Room, 9600 Sims Drive

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at YWLA

6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at YWLA

9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2020, at YISD Central Office Mission Room

The information sessions are free and open to any current fifth-grade girl and their families. In addition, limited spaces are available for current sixth-grade girls who are interested in enrolling at YWLA for seventh grade.

All students interested in enrolling in YWLA must be in good academic and behavioral standing at their current school, live in El Paso County, and complete an application packet to be considered for enrollment. The deadline for applications is Friday, January 17, 2020.

To RSVP for an upcoming information session, or for more information, parents should call the YWLA office at 915-434-1300.