McDonald’s offering scholarship opportunities for Hispanic high school students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hispanic high school seniors have the chance to receive up to $100,000 in scholarships from McDonald’s this year.

The McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship is accepting applications now until February 5, 2020. There will be 30 potential scholarship recipients, which is six times as many winners as in years past.

“My Hispanic people, with all my heart I’m telling you to be proud of where you come from never give up and just be yourself be proud that your parents came here. For instance, my parents came here as immigrants and they wanted the best for me. So be the best for them as well,” scholarship recipient Kristen Blandon said.

Recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, community involvement, and financial need.

