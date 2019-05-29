Loretto Academy: A Century in the Making

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Loretto Academy has been an El Paso landmark for more than nine decades, but its roots originated in Kentucky.

The academy was created by the Sisters of Loretto to serve students from Mexico in the United States. The Sisters of Loretto pioneered academies across the world.

"We feel very privileged to have served so long in this diocese in this part of the world," said Sr. Helen Santamaria. "It's been a tremendous blessing when so much is going on worldwide we are very strong in participating and welcoming the stranger."

KTSM takes a look at how the school has maintained its core values and mission throughout the years.