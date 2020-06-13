LCPS launches task force to guide district toward August 12 start

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo announced the Re-Entry Task Force Friday. They’re now tasked with developing a plan for teachers, students, and staff to return to school on August 12, which is the original date that the 2020 -2021 school year was scheduled to begin.

The Task Force includes seven subcommittees, led by district leaders and department heads. In addition to educators, community stakeholders, students, union members, and two Board of Education members are members of the group.

The subcommittees of the Task Force are athletics, community engagement, health and safety, instruction, operations, student support services, and technology.

The district has already asked for feedback from teachers and parents following the shutdown, and Dr. Trujillo says the district has finalized plans to address technology needs for students and teachers. The results of that survey revealed parents and staff are most concerned with student safety, followed by student learning and access to technology and online resources from home.

“Our timeline has indicated a target date in July to have this re-entry plan finalized, but we will have a preliminary presentation for the school board on June 25,” said Trujillo. “Between now and then, we have to work on several scenarios that will make re-entry feasible under whatever public health order is in effect in August. Not knowing what that might be, our plan will take into consideration building safety, PPE for teachers and students, continuous learning plans, accommodating our medically fragile students, athletics, activities, and how social distancing requirements will impact transportation and how many students we can have in the buildings at one time. There is a lot to consider, but we are on the right track to formulate a plan that will address the needs of all students.”

The task force began meeting weekly June 3, and will continue throughout the summer toward the August 12 target start date.

Additional resources available to students and families: