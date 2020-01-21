LCPS backs off extended school calendar proposal

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools has decided not to move forward with plans to extend its calendar.

As KTSM previously reported, the issue caused quite a stir from parents and teachers who were against the possible switch. The proposal would have allowed for 25 additional days of class for elementary students and an additional ten for middle and high school students.

In a post on its Facebook page, LCPS says it received nearly 6,000 responses from the community and over 70-percent of those were not in favor.