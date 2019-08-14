Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent resigns

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Greg Ewing submitted his resignation Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Ewing has been at the helm of the school district for two and a half years and just last week, the school board approved a $6,000 raise that placed his salary at $186,000.

Tuesday afternoon, school board members voted unanimously to place him on administrative leave and allow district legal counsel to deal with any potential litigation surrounding Ewing’s departure.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, while graduation rates increased under Ewing’s tenure, he also faced numerous complaints about moving administrators around or placing them on leave.

Former interim Superintendent Steven Sanchez will once again serve as interim Superintendent as LCPS Board members begin searching for Ewing’s replacement.