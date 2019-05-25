It's Teacher Appreciation Week! Here are some deals for our educators

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Teachers influence just about everyone at some point in their lives.

May 6-10 is Teacher Appreciation Week. To say thanks to our teachers, many businesses are offering freebies and deals. Some offers vary by location. Remember to call ahead to confirm.

Teacher Appreciation Week Deals

Arby's: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich Tuesday.



Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: From Monday through Friday, teachers dining in can get a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree. No coupon is needed.



Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads, and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only and available for educators at all levels.



Cicis Pizza: Teachers and school staff get a free adult buffet Tuesday for National Teacher Appreciation Day with a valid school ID and a coupon.

Krispy Kreme: Teachers will receive a dozen free Original Glazed Donuts with documentation proving their certification and current schools.



Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers: From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, teachers and faculty get one free Box Combo when they present current school IDs.



Sonic Drive-In: This Teacher Appreciation Month deal is for teachers and "those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does," the fast-food chain says. From Tuesday through May 31, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant's app with promo code TEACHERS.



Year-Round Deals

Apple - Special education pricing on computers and other products for students and educators.



Barnes and Noble - 20-25 percent off publishers' list price on all purchases for classroom use.



Banana Republic - 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with valid student or teacher ID.



J. Crew - 15 percent off online purchases for teachers and students.



West Elm- 15 percent off your next purchase when you sign up with an .edu email address.