IDEA Schools offering free summer breakfast and lunch to all children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - IDEA Public Schools Child Nutrition Program will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years and younger whether they are IDEA students or those from the surrounding community.

"It's a humbling experience to be able to provide meals to our students every school day, because we don't know if that child has good at home or if they know where their next meal is going to come from," says Fernando Aguilar, IDEA's Child Nutrition Program Director of Operations and Farms. "It's an honor to have this as one of our responsibilities."

Cafeterias will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 3 to August 2. No form of identification is required to receive a meal.

Both IDEA Schools location will be participating including IDEA Edgemere located at 15101 Edgemere Blvd. in Far East El Paso and IDEA Rio Vista located at 210 N. Rio Vista Rd. in Socorro.