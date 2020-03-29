Hotspots now available for Clint ISD students

Education

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In order to ensure all students in the Clint Independent School District have internet access to continue their distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic, the district is issuing WiFi hotspots to families in need.

The district hotspots will provide filtered internet access to student Chromebooks and other digital devices. The hotspots are compliant with the Children’s Internet Protections Act.

The District hotspots will be assigned to Clint ISD families in need of internet access at home. A hotspot request form can be found at www.clintweb.net. Contact Clint ISD Technology Information Services at hotspot@clint.net if you have questions.

Clint ISD has invested $900,000 to purchase the hotspots so students can continue their education from home through the Clint ISD Remote Learning Plan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Stimulus checks coming soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus checks coming soon"

Tornado hits Jonesboro, Ark.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado hits Jonesboro, Ark."

Checkpoints set up at Florida state lines to stop travelers from coronavirus hot spots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Checkpoints set up at Florida state lines to stop travelers from coronavirus hot spots"

COVID-19: Florida-Alabama Line Checkpoint

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19: Florida-Alabama Line Checkpoint"

Florida law enforcement checkpoints at Alabama-Florida border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida law enforcement checkpoints at Alabama-Florida border"

DeSantis: "Don't come here" if you are from a covid-19 hotspot

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis: "Don't come here" if you are from a covid-19 hotspot"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link