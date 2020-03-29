Hotspots now available for Clint ISD students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In order to ensure all students in the Clint Independent School District have internet access to continue their distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic, the district is issuing WiFi hotspots to families in need.

The district hotspots will provide filtered internet access to student Chromebooks and other digital devices. The hotspots are compliant with the Children’s Internet Protections Act.

The District hotspots will be assigned to Clint ISD families in need of internet access at home. A hotspot request form can be found at www.clintweb.net. Contact Clint ISD Technology Information Services at hotspot@clint.net if you have questions.

Clint ISD has invested $900,000 to purchase the hotspots so students can continue their education from home through the Clint ISD Remote Learning Plan.