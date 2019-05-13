Harmony Science Academy prepares to blast off to Washington D.C.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Some local students are over the moon as they prepare to blast off to a national rocket competition next weekend.

Two teams from El Paso's Harmony Science Academy are ready to launch towards success. They're trying to bring home the gold with their own out-of-this-world creations.

The local students are among just 101 other teams in the entire country, edging out more than 750 teams to participate in the national 'Team America Rocketry Challenge' in Washington D.C.

"It's super cool to be able to do your own rockets and not a lot of people can do that," Harmony senior Nayely Gomez said.

Educators say the after-school club began less than a year ago and has already skyrocketed.

"We're very happy and proud of our students because even though it's our first year, they put in a lot of effort and hard work," STEM Coordinator Osman Guler told KTSM.

That hard work has also become quite the learning experience for these space cadets.

"It takes a lot of patience to build. You need to know how to calculate the masses, how fast it goes, the parachutes - how big or how small," Nayely said.

In the end, the club is hoping students navigate towards successful futures, making their teachers, families and each other proud, no matter the outcome.

"We just want to wish our students good luck at nationals and whatever the result, we are really proud of them," Guler said.

Scholarships and internship opportunities are up for grabs for the top 20 finishers. Good luck to everyone competing!