Harmony schools offer self-study packets online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony Public Schools have self-study packets available online for students who are home to prevent against the spread of COVID-19.

The packets were available for pickup on Tuesday and have now been share on the schools website.

“Harmony Public Schools goal is to maximize learning during this time and keep our students engaged,” the email said. “Our curriculum directors have prepared self-study modules for the four core content areas for each grade level for our students.”