Breaking News
El Paso officials announce ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order to prevent spread of COVID-19

Harmony schools offer self-study packets online

Education

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony Public Schools have self-study packets available online for students who are home to prevent against the spread of COVID-19.

The packets were available for pickup on Tuesday and have now been share on the schools website.

“Harmony Public Schools goal is to maximize learning during this time and keep our students engaged,” the email said. “Our curriculum directors have prepared self-study modules for the four core content areas for each grade level for our students.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPISD offers free meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD offers free meals"

Stay-at-home order expected for Travis, WIlliamson counties Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay-at-home order expected for Travis, WIlliamson counties Tuesday"

Gov. Abbott reiterates he will not issue statewide stay-at-home order right now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott reiterates he will not issue statewide stay-at-home order right now"

KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24"

Replay: El Paso leaders announce 'Stay home, work safe' order to combat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Replay: El Paso leaders announce 'Stay home, work safe' order to combat COVID-19"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz