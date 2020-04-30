Breaking News
Harmony School of Science selects new principal

Education

Courtesy of Harmony Public Schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony Public Schools has chosen a new principal for its newest campus, Harmony School of Science.

Michaelene Sepesy will be the new School of Science principal after seven years with the Harmony Public Schools West Texas District. She has previous been the District Math Instructional Coach and the Director of Academics.

“I am delighted and excited to embark on this new journey as the Principal of Harmony School of Science – El Paso,” said Ms. Sepesy. “I am eager to begin meeting and building relationships with all of the new students and families, as we grow together. I look forward to providing leadership to the students and staff, while growing this new visionary STEM-Focused campus toward academic excellence.”

Before Sepesy joined Harmony, she was a math teacher and campus coach in Texas and Pennsylvania.

She has a Master’s degree in Math and Computer Science Education and will soon have a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the California University of Pennsylvania.

