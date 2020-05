EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- It's the year these young women have anxiously waited three years for. Being a senior at Loretto Academy unlocks a number of traditions shared by generations of women, and this year, graduates are having to make adjustments.

"We're all so sad, and as Freshmen, we saw these traditions as being just traditions, but as we grew, we saw them for what they actually were. Missing out on these special moments is really heartbreaking," said Loretto Senior, Abigail Eudave.