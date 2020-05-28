Gadsden ISD pausing ‘grab and go’ meal distribution so employees can get COVID-19 tests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gadsden Independent School District will pause it’s “Gran and Go” meal distribution schedule so frontline employees can receive a COVID-19 test.

Beginning next week, support service employees, custodial workers, student nutrition employees and any other individuals who have had frontline duties during the pandemic will be tested for COVID-19.

Testing will be done from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Desert Pride Academy by the New Mexico Health Department and La Clinic de Familia-School Based Health.

Parents who were using the “Grab and Go” meal program can fill out a form so the New Mexico USDA can deliver food. The form and more information can be found on the GISD website.

“If we test June 4, we have to allow for those tests to be processed because I don’t want an employee who might test positive to be back at work while the test is being processed. So we need time for this process to take place,”said Supt. Travis Dempsey.

The meal distribution will resume near the end of June, but a restart date has not been determined and will be based on testing results and the advice of state health agencies.