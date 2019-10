EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local high school students are a little more prepared for college after discovering what it could feel like to become a UTEP Miner.

Saturday, UTEP held their Orange and Blue Day. The event invites high school seniors to discover the Miner experience. Booths are set up across campus to let future students learn about scholarships and financial aid while touring the campus.

Orange and Blue Day started as a major recruitment event ten years ago.