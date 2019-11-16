Future engineers at Chapin High School trade books for safety vests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District’s potential engineers got a taste of what the future holds for them in their desired field by experiencing it at one of the district’s own campuses.

“I want to do many things, I want to be a civil engineer but also I want to be an architect,” said Airick Bravo a Chapin High School junior.

Chapin High School students touring a construction site at Burges High School.

Chapin High School students traded their books for safety vest on Friday as they got to walk through a construction site. The engineers and architects working on a 2016 Bond project at Burges High School took the time to walk the students through their worksite.

“I didn’t know I wanted to be an architect until I was already graduated from high school,” said Renee Jimenez the CEO of MNK Architects. “This opportunity for these kids is something that is invaluable and I hope they get a lot from this.”

Students learned many of the elements being used to renovate the campus. From blueprints to the safety practices and how the professionals got to where they are now.

Chapin High School Students learn to read blueprints.

“Their stories of how they ended up here, it’s crazy how they started as just cleaning the trash on a job site or delivering blueprints and now they are CEOs of a company,” said Bravo a Chapin High School junior.

Those professionals say demand in the industry is high right now, making it a good time for these students to start their careers.

“El Paso needs a bunch of people in construction, whether it be the tradesmen or field engineers or construction managers,” said Edmund Castle the Structural Engineer of MNK Architects. “At every level of construction in our city, we need talent.”

Chapin High School students learn about the construction site safety.

After Friday’s walk through many of the Chapin students feel they have a better idea of what’s next.

“I feel more confident, I can just start sweeping, asking questions, interning everything, it’s just a really good opportunity and it gives me more hope and it makes me more relaxed with wanting to go into this,” said Savannah Granillo a Chapin High School junior.