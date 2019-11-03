Four El Paso high school marching bands advance to state competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four local high school marching bands will represent El Paso in the UIL State Marching Band Championships Monday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Eastlake, Bel Air, Del Valle, and Hanks High Schools will compete for the UIL 5A state championship. In 2017 — the last time the 5A UIL state marching band competition was held — the same three Ysleta ISD schools earned their ticket to the championship, the most from a single school district in state history.

Each odd-numbered year, Texas 3A and 5A schools have the opportunity to advance to the state competition, while 2A, 4A, and 6A schools compete in even-numbered years.

This year, about two dozen high school marching bands from El Paso to Wylie, Texas competed at the 5A Area A competition in Odessa on October 26. Of those two-dozen schools, four advanced to the state competition — which hosts only 34 schools for the entire state of Texas.

Listed below is information on the El Paso area bands and their performance times (in order) at Monday’s state competition:

Eastlake High School: The Eastlake Falcon Band is scheduled to perform its show at 10 a.m. MST. The band is under the direction of Daniel Vega, James Cordova, and Caleb Tullius.

The Eastlake Falcon Band is scheduled to perform its show at 10 a.m. MST. The band is under the direction of Daniel Vega, James Cordova, and Caleb Tullius. Bel Air High School : The Big Red Pride Marching Band is scheduled to perform its show, "Beyond The Clouds," at 12:30 p.m. MST. They are led by Drum Majors Belanna Castillo, Kayla Priego, Alizae Nevarez, and directed by Manny Talamantes, Ben Perez, Luis Ibarra, Derek Andrade, Oscar Ortiz, Mathew Peña, Melina Bañuelos, Lucy Bañuelos, and Kimberly Favela.

Hanks High School: The Silver Knights Marching Band is scheduled to perform its show, "Sultana: City of Gold," at 2:45 p.m. MST, led by Drum Majors Mariana Martinez, Michael Soto, and Kristel Holguin. Directors and Flag Coaches are Horacio Gomez, Doug Brown, Emily Petty, and Calvin Edwards; the Renaissance Dance Co. is directed by Krystal Nance. Del Valle High School: The Conquistador Marching Band is scheduled to perform its show, "What We Sea," at 5:30 p.m. MST. They are led by Drum Majors Alejandro Gonzalez, Ashley Campos, Eric Rios, Alexandrea Solis, and directed by Keith Morales, Roque Orozco, Robert Hayden, Mathew Fernandez, Brianna Ayala, Michael Slabe, Diego Calderon, Nicholas Martinez, Maria Carbajal, Albert Valles, Gabby Rivera, Carlos Briseno, Armando Torres, and Thomas Holguin.

Good luck to all area Marching Bands in San Antonio!