EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jessica A. Chacon, Ph.D., assistant professor of immunology and microbiology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Foster School of Medicine, was accepted into the 2022-23 Harvard Macy Institute Program for Educators in Health Professions.

The program is a prestigious professional development course for physicians, scientists and other health care professionals.

The Harvard Macy Institute Program for Educators in Health Professions enhances the professional development of physicians, scientists and health care professionals as educators by focusing on critical challenges of the day and designing innovative solutions.

Dr. Chacon received her B.S. in Biology from the University of Texas at El Paso and completed her graduate education at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, earning her Ph.D. in 2014. Her postdoctoral training was then conducted at The University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Chacon applied to the program with her project, “In the Hot Seat with El Paso Health Education and Awareness Team (EP-HEAT): Dispelling Myths in Health Care.” A native El Pasoan, Dr. Chacon launched the EP-HEAT program during the COVID-19 pandemic in efforts to educate Borderplex residents about their health.



EP-HEAT creates a platform where students serve as educators and build stronger relationships with the border community while integrating community-based research with student networking and professionalism.

“I was very fortunate to return to my hometown three years ago, and as an El Pasoan and Hispanic woman, my goal is to continue serving our border community as I mentor and train the next generation of physicians and scientists,” said Dr. Jessica Chacon, Ph.D

Dr. Chacon plans to continue growing the EP-HEAT and Promotores de Salud programs at TTUHSC El Paso with the help of national collaborations at the Harvard Macy Institute.

