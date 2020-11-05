Former SISD superintendent found guilty of bribery in Brownsville

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former Socorro Independent School District superintendent was found guilty by a jury in Brownsville of conspiracy and bribery.

Records show that a jury found Sylvia Atkinson guilty on eight charges. She was found guilty of using her position as Brownsville Independent School District Board Vice President to take money from private companies in exchange for assistance in obtaining contracts with the District.

In June 2008, Atkinson was fired from her position at Socorro ISD amid allegations she was abusing her power. She denied the allegations.

