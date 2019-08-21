Former New Mexico State Education Secretary named Interim Superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools

LAS CRUCES, NM – Las Cruces Public Schools announced the selection of former New Mexico Education Secretary, Dr. Kared Trujillo, as Interim Superintendent for LCPS.

The board met in Executive Session on August 19 and August 20 to discuss the possible appointment or hiring of an Interim Superintendent after Greg Ewing resigned as LCPS Superintendent last week.

“With the school year just starting, and the unexpected availability of this respected education advocate [to fill this vacancy], the Board moved quickly to explore the possibility of selecting her to lead Las Cruces Public Schools for the 2019-2020 school year, and met with Dr. Trujillo during both of our Executive Sessions,” said Board President Ed Frank during Tuesday’s meeting.

The board voted unanimously to name Dr. Trujillo as Interim Superintendent.

Dr. Trujillo formerly served as a Doña Ana County Commissioner. After just months in office, she was named New Mexico State Education Secretary in January. She has served as a teacher, administrator, and university professor. She is the founders of Educators Rising New Mexico to recruit high school students into the education profession.

July 22, just six months after being appointed by Governor Michelle Grisham Lujan to the state’s top education position, she was abruptly removed. At the time, Grisham Lujan stated that her “expectations were not met in a number of areas.”

Days after her removal, Republican State Representative Alonzo Baldonado called for an emergency hearing on Trujillo’s dismissal, stating he had concerns over her dismissal just six months into her appointment.

“I am concerned that Secretary Trujillo is wrongfully being set up to take the blame for a poorly planned expansion of the state’s K-5 Plus program. Early on, Secretary Trujillo raised concerns about the process the Legislature set forth to implement this expansion. Although her concerns were not addressed, she did her best to execute the direction she was given. Blame for the underperformance of this expansion must be assumed by the people who devised it: the Legislature,” Baldonado’s statement read.

During Tuesday’s LCPS meeting, board members expressed that Dr. Trujillo “has the qualities the Board is looking for in the next leader for Las Cruces Public Schools.”

Dr. Trujillo will assume her role as Interim Superintendent beginning September 10. She will remain in the position through the 2019-2020 school year.