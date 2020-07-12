Fast track to success: EPCC Half Marathon Team leads nation in academics

Education

by: KTSM Report, EPCC News

Posted: / Updated:

David Ceballos, Bradley Makuvire, Dennis Kiptoo, Elias Loriposia, Gideon Cheplak, Matthew Lindsey, Donald Hodgson, not pictured is Eduardo Gallegos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the third year in a row, El Paso Community College Men’s Half Marathon Team was named the national Top Academic Team of the Year for Half Marathon by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

EPCC Men’s Team earned a combined grade point average (GPA) of 3.68.

“EPCC is an academic institution first and foremost,” Felix Hinojosa, EPCC Athletic Director, said. “Being awarded academic honors validates what we do as a college.”

The athletes on this top ranked NJCAA Half Marathon Academic Team of the Year are David Ceballos, Bradley Makuvire, Dennis Kiptoo, Elias Loriposia, Gideon Cheplak, Mat, and Eduardo Gallegos

The men also captured their first NJCAA Half Marathon National Championship on the field this past November right here in El Paso, where the national championships were held as part of EPCC’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. The EPCC Half Marathon team is scheduled to host the NJCAA National Half Marathon Championships in El Paso once again in November 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Emergency responders busy with COVID-19 calls as hospitalizations reach an all-time high

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency responders busy with COVID-19 calls as hospitalizations reach an all-time high"

New Mexico COVID Update for July 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico COVID Update for July 12"

Early Primary Runoff voting numbers strong, despite COVID-19 concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Primary Runoff voting numbers strong, despite COVID-19 concerns"

Juarez COVID Update July 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez COVID Update July 12"

State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom"

Some Texans asked to pay back unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Texans asked to pay back unemployment benefits"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link