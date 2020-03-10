Fabens ISD Superintendent named ‘Distinguished Educator’ by Sam Houston State

Courtesy Fabens ISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The leader of the Fabens Independent School District was recently honored by a Texas university.

Veronica Vijil is the Distinguished Educator of the Year according to the College of Education at Sam Houston State University, where she attended college.

“This is the highest honor that the university can bestow upon its alumni,” a Fabens news release said. “The award recognizes and honors alumni educators who have made a significant contribution to the field of education demonstrating expertise and outstanding service in the classroom, school, district and community.”

Vijil is the first Latina superintendent at Fabens ISD. According to the release, her goals are creating and supporting a culture of high achievement and respect.

She was previously named the Jackie Merchant Memorial Leadership Award recipient. She is also the former Spring ISD Secondary Principal of the Year.

