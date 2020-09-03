EPPC receives prestigious award; will be featured in national magazine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) is receiving national recognition for demonstrating its commitment to diversity and inclusion, officials announced on Tuesday.

The school received the 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

As a recipient of the annual HEED Award, EPCC will be featured along with 89 other recipients in the November 2020 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“El Paso Community College is proud of our efforts to always be at the forefront of diversity and inclusion.” Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President said. “The HEED Award validates the college’s hard work to champion diversity and equity.”

This is the 8th year in a row EPCC has been named a HEED Award recipient.

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine said it selected EPCC because of its work to foster and promote cultural awareness and respect not only among employees but also among our students and the surrounding El Paso community.

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees,” Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine said. “Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus.”