EPISD warns public about counterfeit graduation tickets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District wants the public to be aware of counterfeit tickets being sold for the upcoming graduation ceremonies.

According to the district, graduation tickets are not for sale and each student will be given two tickets for their family members or friends.

EPISD graduation tickets will have a special watermark to differentiate them from fake tickets, the district said, and contraband tickets will not be honored at any of the graduation sites.

Like many other commencement ceremonies, EPISD rescheduled its graduation dates for the safety of its students, faculty, and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be streamed online on the EPISD website.

Graduations will be held outside at three district football stadiums.

Most ceremonies are scheduled at the Don Haskins Center on the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso, except for El Paso High School, which will have its ceremony at Jones Stadium.

The district will be enforcing several health and safety guidelines, including limiting the number of guests to abide by social distancing rules and require all attendees to wear masks.

According to a release, the stadiums will open two hours prior to the ceremony, allowing everyone to comply with the safety guidelines. After the ceremonies, all attendees will be asked to leave the premises promptly in order to prevent further lingering.

Ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

Monday, June 15

CCTA AT 9 a.m.

El Paso High at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

Transmountain Early College at 9 a.m.

Irvin at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Franklin at 9 a.m.

Coronado at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Chapin at 9 a.m.

Andress at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 19

Burges at 9 a.m.

Austin at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 20