EPISD Trustees call special meeting to discuss proposed separation agreement and release of Superintendent Juan Cabrera

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees has called a special meeting for Thursday to discuss a proposed separation agreement and release of Superintendent Juan Cabrera.

The meeting will be closed, but the agenda states that the trustees will include a consultation with legal counsel concerning legal issues relating to a proposed voluntary separation agreement and release and employment status of the superintendent.

The board will also discuss a proposed appoinment of an interim superintendent.

The board will take any action during the meeting’s open session.

You can view the meeting agenda here: https://episd.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/MeetingView.aspx?MeetingID=993&MinutesMeetingID=-1&doctype=Agenda.

