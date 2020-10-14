EPISD to extend intersession through Oct. 23

EL PASO, Texas — Due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in El Paso

County, and in consultation with the City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health, the El Paso

Independent School District will extend its intersession until Oct. 23.

All students and staff who are currently on break will not resume work or instruction until Oct. 26.

This year’s school-year calendar included two intersession breaks in October and March. The adopted calendar was created with flexibility, in part, due to the uncertainties of local health

conditions related to COVID-19. As it is necessary to extend the October intersession for the health

and safety of all students and staff, the March break will be amended to one week only – March 15-

19.

EPISD Administration has submitted a waiver to the Texas Education Agency allowing for the

continuation of remote learning until health conditions improve. The waiver is subject to approval by the TEA and EPISD Board of Trustees.

All high school athletics, fine arts, and extra-curricular activities will continue, per UIL guidelines.

“While the break for students and teachers has been extended, it is imperative that we all double

down in our efforts to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County,” Superintendent Juan

Cabrera said. “Let’s all do our part so that we can reopen schools safely.”

For information about EPISD’s Reopening Plan and protocols, visit episd.org