EPISD to begin construction for Murphree PK-8 school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the voter-approved 2016 Bond projects continue to be completed, El Paso Independent School District will begin the construction of Charles Q. Murphree PK-8 school.

Murphree will combine both Morehead Middle and Johnson Elementary.

Image of Charles Q. Murphree: courtesy of EPISD

The $35-million project will include new middle-school classrooms, cafeteria, media center/library and administrative offices. New multi-purpose and special-education classrooms will be added to the campus.

The school will be named after an EPISD educator who worked throughout many schools within the district including serving as principal for Coronado High School.

Murphree is scheduled to attend the groundbreaking on Friday, September 13th.

Crockett Elementary, Coronado, El Paso, Irvin, Burges, Austin and Andress High Schools all have Bond 2016 construction projects underway.