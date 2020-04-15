EPISD sets grading guidelines for Spring 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees held a virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss the grading system for EPISD students forced into a digital learning environment mid-way through the Spring semester.

The new procedures use guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and best practices from other local and state education experts dealing with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The grading system will affect each grade level differently to ensure students who need calculated grade point averages for college admissions and scholarships will be able to accumulate those scores.

Elementary Guidelines

Once a week for eight weeks, a grade of Progressing (P) or Not Progressing (NP) will be recorded.

Students in grades second through fifth will not have an overall numerical grade during the fourth nine-weeks.

Students in grades Pre-K to first will continue receiving a P or NP during the fourth nine-weeks in TEAMS.

Final semester grades will be determined by the average for the first three nine-week grades.

Middle School Guidelines

Teachers will provide feedback through numeric grades and participation in EPISD@HOME with at least eight weekly grades through the remainder of the school year.

Once a week, a grade of Passing (P) or Not Passing (NP) will be recorded.

An overall grade for the fourth nine weeks of P or NP will be recorded.

High-school credit courses (Spanish and algebra) will follow high-school grading procedure.

High School Grading Guidelines

Teachers will provide feedback through both numeric grades and participation of EPISD@HOME with at least eight weekly grades through the remainder of the year.

Once a week, a grade of Passing (P) or Not Passing (NP) will be recorded.

An overall grade for the fourth nine-weeks of P or NP will be recorded.

Spring semester grades will be based on the third nine-weeks. Subject to the following limitations: Exception 1: Students eligible for credit averaging (Ex: Student earned 60 in the first semester, a 70 in third nine-weeks, and a 90 in fourth nine-weeks would reflect average 80 in semester grade and earn credit for both semesters.) Exception 2: Students with third nine weeks failures (Ex: Student earned 60 during third nine-weeks, and 80 during fourth nine-weeks would reflect an average 70 in semester grade). Exception 3: Students enrolled in EPCC Dual Credit or UT OnRamps courses will be affected by the colleges’ decisions.



As previously announced by the State of Texas, students in grades third through eighth are not required to take the STAAR examination this academic school year.

EOC requirements, which are mandatory for graduation, will also be waived for the school year. Students enrolled in EOC-tested subjects will not have to complete the corresponding exam if they earn credit for that course during the school year. Any student who does not receive credit for an EOC-tested course will be subject to an exam during the 2020-2021 school year.

Graduating Seniors who have not passed all required EOC exams and/or credits needed for graduation will be contacted by their school directly for information on the Individual Graduation Committee Process outlined by the State of Texas.