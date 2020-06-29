EPISD plan for fall semester allows parents to choose virtual, in-person or hybrid classes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents will be able to select virtual, in-person or hybrid classes for their children to take during the upcoming Fall semester at the El Paso Independent School District.

The district announced its plans for reopening schools for the 2020-21 year. The first day of school will be on Aug. 3 and students will either be participating in staggered schedules or distance learning, with some exceptions.

“Some groups, as identified by the District, may be offered face-to-face instruction,” the district said in a news release.

Later this weeks, the district will send parents a survey that will allow them to choose their preferred method of instruction, which will be “locked in” for at least the fall semester or until health officials determine it is safe for students to return to campus.

“If we’ve learned anything from this experience with the pandemic is to keep plans flexible and be

ready to pivot at any given point,” said EPISD Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “We will continue to

monitor local health conditions and work with city and health officials to plan a return to school that is safe for both our students, teachers and parents.”

The details behind each option will be sent to parents prior to Aug. 3, the district said.