EPISD orders ‘homework freeze’ during virtual learning

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Independent School District announced they’ll no longer require homework during virtual learning in an effort to cut down on screen time for students.

According to a social media post by the District, the homework freeze is also intended to reduce unnecessary stress during the pandemic.

The freeze does not apply to Advanced Placement (AP), Dual Credit, and International Baccalaureate courses. Students who request additional work or want extensions or enrichment activities can receive additional work, but it won’t be counted toward a grade.

The homework freeze will stay in effect until in-person instruction begins district-wide.

