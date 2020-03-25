EPISD moves forward with plans for distance learning, approves pay for substitute and temporary employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Independent School District board trustee met Tuesday to discuss pay guidelines for substitute teachers and temporary employees during the district’s closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The trustees approved a resolution drafted by District administration that gives substitutes and temporary employees who have worked with EPISD since at least January 1, 2020, some level of compensation.

“We are happy to be able to provide this peace of mind for our subs and temporary employees

during these uncertain times,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera.

“As one of the largest employers in the city, this move will have a positive impact on the financial wellbeing of El Pasoans as they brace themselves against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added. “We hope this brings some comfort and relief.”

Full time, salaried and hourly employees were already allowed compensation under existing EPISD guidelines. Compensation to non-permanent employees required the Board’s approval and administrative review.

Under the resolution, substitutes and temporary employees will receive twice-a-month compensation that averages their earnings from EPISD in January and February in 15-day increments.

The payment option will only be in place during the time the District is closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Trustees also approved the purchase of hotspot devices and iPad for students in support of Active Learning Environments and Distance Learning during Tuesday’s meeting.

EPISD students and employees are currently scheduled to return to campus on Monday, April 6. During the school closures, students are being taught through the EPISD@HOME online portal.