EPISD looks extend online learning through mid-October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Independent School District will vote on whether to join Socorro ISD and Ysleta ISD in requesting an extension to online learning through the first eight weeks of school at Tuesday’s Board of Trustee’s meeting.

If extended, students in El Paso ISD will return to campus in-person following the fall intercession, on October 19. Last Friday, the Ysleta ISD Board voted unanimously to extend the virtual classroom model through October 19.

Socorro ISD voted to request a waiver from the Texas Education Agency for an extension of their virtual learning during the board meeting on July 29.

As KTSM reported in July, the Texas Education Agency released guidance for school districts across the state, which includes allowing schools to extend the transition period of remote learning by four additional weeks. That’s in addition to the existing four-week period of online learning at the start of the Fall semester. If districts request the waiver from the TEA, it would mean eight weeks of virtual learning.

Schools that offer remote learning must still offer in-person learning for any students without internet access at home, according to the TEA.

Tuesday’s EPISD Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. The public may access this meeting by accessing the following: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87685744781?pwd=NmF4ZHUvbGZjM085RVR0bEE4cFlkQT09 (Passcode: eeYSq8) or by calling the following toll-free number 1-855-378-8822, (Space ID: 892-327-930).