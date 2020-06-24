EPISD is asking for help in renaming Lee Elementary School

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District wants you to help name Lee Elementary School.

Last week, trustees decided to rename the Northeast El Paso campus after increased calls from the public. Robert E. Lee was the General of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

“The Board’s decision to move away from the Robert E. Lee name provides EPISD with an
opportunity to give the school a name that honors and celebrates the community it serves,” said
Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “The District welcomes this chance to rectify the hurtful practices
school boards decades ago used to name campuses. We know the community will come up with a
name that better reflects the values of El Paso today.”

The public can submit school name ideas to info@episd.org. An application can also be found on the EPISD website.

EPISD also wants the public to consider the following when coming up with a name:

  • A school may be named after an individual that has made exceptional contributions to public education, preferably to the District or society.
  • The individual must represent exemplary human qualities or serve as a model of excellence for the students who will attend the school.
  • The individual shall not be an employee at the time of consideration or selection of the name.
  • Diversity shall be given consideration in selecting a school name.
  • Names of geographic areas, landmarks or academic-educational functions also may be considered.

