EPISD Education Minute: Students volunteer for community service

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
El Paso 911 Communications Center gets recognized for outstanding professionalism
Top Stories
El Paso company turning used cooking oil into a sustainable energy
Top Stories
One person killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Artcraft
Las Cruces man accused of beating, choking wife
US mayors urge White House to rethink rules on refugee resettlement
Las Cruces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Strong winds today, Thanksgiving rain chances
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Strong winds arrive and widespread rain chances this week
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, calm weekend weather ahead
Viewers share pictures of Thursday’s rainy weather
Thursday Weather on the go: Cooler temperatures, breezy, and rain chances today
Thousands without power in Las Cruces as strong storms move through the Borderland
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Texas Tech’s Aberg wins 45th Sun Bowl Classic
Top Stories
El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Nick Ross locked in for 2020 Season
Top Stories
Huntley crowned Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week
Week 14: UTEP football press conference transcript
Aberg takes four-shot lead into final round of Sun Bowl Classic
New Mexico State wins OT thriller over Colorado State in Cayman Islands Classic
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Market 9
Top Stories
City to explore adding more parking meters in Cincinnati area, more police presence
Top Stories
Finishing touches underway for Thanksgiving Day parade floats
New City Water Park pre-sale tickets on sale now
Man travels over 900 miles on foot alongside border
Memorial at Cielo Vista Walmart visible from I-10 and Juarez
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
EPISD Education Minute: Students volunteer for community service
EPISD Education Minute
by:
Natassia Paloma
Posted:
Nov 26, 2019 / 06:36 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 26, 2019 / 06:36 PM MST