EPISD Education Minute: Second Wind

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
UTEP faculty learning new rules for reporting assault before the semester begins
Top Stories
El Paso City Council once again postpone proposal to censure Morgan for two weeks
Top Stories
Cowboys press conference introducing new coach will be aired, streamed by KTSM
Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old after mother found dead
Migrants living on Paso Del Norte Bridge removed prior to Mexican president’s visit
Iran warns US not retaliate over missile attack in Iraq
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Calm today, next storm system in sight
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Slightly cooler day, dry week ahead
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Freezing morning with possible fog, weekend warm up ahead
Thursday Weather on the go: Winds and rain chances return today
Wednesday Weather on the go: First wind maker of 2020 arriving
Tuesday Weather on the go: Freezing morning, calm conditions today, rain chances ahead
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Cowboys press conference introducing new coach will be aired, streamed by KTSM
Top Stories
Health status uncertain for New Mexico State’s A.J. Harris
Top Stories
Lathon returns to UTEP, 8 days after entering transfer portal
Rebstock leaves UTEP for job at Old Dominion
Big second half pushes New Mexico State past Cal Baptist
UTEP women soar past Florida Atlantic, 96-65
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Texas Mass Violence
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
El Paso City Council once again postpone proposal to censure Morgan for two weeks
Top Stories
Aaron Jones, girlfriend Crystal Molina expecting first child
Clock ticks for El Paso City Council to vote on proposed El Paso Electric merger, franchise agreement
Local bakeries work overtime to keep Rosca de Reyes tradition alive
El Paso City Council to discuss proposed censure against Morgan after 8-week postponement
Studio 9
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Iran warns US not retaliate over missile attack in Iraq
EPISD Education Minute: Second Wind
EPISD Education Minute
by:
Natassia Paloma
Posted:
Jan 7, 2020 / 09:19 PM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2020 / 09:19 PM MST