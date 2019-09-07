Breaking News
Dead body found near Transmountain Road, El Paso Police say
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

EPISD Education Minute: School Safety

EPISD Education Minute

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story