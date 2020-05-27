EPISD Education Minute: District Reopening Survey

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The regular school year is winding down for students in El Paso Independent School District. Still, their learning experience can continue through the summer through several online courses aimed at student's interests.

The virtual Summer Enrichment Camp will begin on June 1 and run to July 3. District employees will offer hundreds of courses aimed at engaging students throughout the summer months. Each class is a week-long and free of charge. The topics include fine arts, technology, engineering, science, health and wellness, college and career readiness, languages, and culture.