EPISD Education Minute: Bond Update

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
‘Baby Shark Live’ is swimming into El Paso next year
Top Stories
Tips on how to drive safely on wet roads
Top Stories
Shed accidentally catches fire in East Las Cruces neighborhood
Walmart’s court filing against the Aug. 3 shooting suspect has gone under-the-radar
‘We Build the Wall’ told to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Tips on how to drive safely on wet roads
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Near record highs and rain chances today
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Warm start to the week, rain chances in sight
Friday Weather on the go: Below average day ahead, warmer temperatures in sight
Thursday Weather on the go: Below average day, warming trend this week
Wednesday Weather on the go: Temperatures back in the 60s, below average day
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Miners drop first game of the season to Lobos in shootout, 93-78
Top Stories
Defense key for UTEP in 145th meeting against New Mexico
Top Stories
Week 13: UTEP football press conference transcript
Locomotive front office busy on day one of offseason
UTEP women’s basketball eyes 4-0 start to season, to host UNM Tuesday
Aggies fall to in-state rival Lobos, 86-67
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Glide scooters ridership update in El Paso
Top Stories
Khalid Foundation begins Christmas toy drive
City of El Paso unveils annual Gift Giving Tree
Homelessness decreases in El Paso amid rise in other Texas cities
City Council calls runoff, special election to be held in December
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
EPISD Education Minute: Bond Update
EPISD Education Minute
by:
Natassia Paloma
Posted:
Nov 19, 2019 / 06:54 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2019 / 06:54 PM MST