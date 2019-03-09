EPISD breaks ground on Irvin HS renovation project Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Another round of bond projects is underway in the El Paso Independent School District. Irvin High School broke ground on new administrative offices, special-education classrooms and a new 300-seat theater with a UIL stage.

The $51 million renovation project is part of the 2016 Bond. Students and faculty will also enjoy refrigerated air, upgraded classrooms as well as new landscaping and security improvements.

"It's time. Certainly, our students and our families in the Northeast have been very patiently awaiting some much-needed renovations. Like many of our campuses, many are 50 years old. It's time for Irvin to get those renovations."