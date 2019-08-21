EPISD Board of Trustees stand firm on school closures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dozens of parents packed an EPISD school board meeting Tuesday night, once again asking the board to reconsider the closure of some schools — but it wasn’t mean to be.

Many concerned parents left the meeting angry after the board voted to keep Beall and Burelson Elementary Schools closed.

In a two-hour public comment session, 34 constituents came out to voice their concerns. Among the constituents were parents and Texas Senator Jose Rodriguez, who all asked EPISD to reconsider the closures.

According to parents, Douglass and Zavala Elementary Schools — the schools where Beall and Burleson Elementary students were relocated are overcrowded and face environmental dangers such as pollution from the nearby Bridge of the Americas and are in poor condition.

“When El Paso is saying they stand strong with immigrant families when families are being attacked at Walmart, children are being put in a position. This is the time to defend immigrant communities. We’re talking about 700 immigrant children, Mexican American children, EPISD is violating their rights,” Bealle Elementary parent Hilda Villegas said.

Presenters to the board told trustees they never found biohazards in soil samples in Douglass or Zavala Elementary schools.

In the end, the board decided to keep Beall and Burleson closed. EPISD students are in their second week of class, which began August 12.