EPISD approves new calendar for upcoming school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District school board adopted a new calendar for the 2020-21 school year, which will allow the district more flexibility in case of another COVID-19 outbreak.

The school year will start earlier than normal, with the first day of school set for Aug. 3. The school year will end on June 8.

There will also be breaks on the following dates:

A fall intersession on Oct. 5-16.

A spring intersession on March 8-12.

Winter break will be Dec.18-Jan. 5.

Spring break will remain March 15-19.

“The new calendar gives us the flexibility to deal with a potential second outbreak of the COVID-19

virus so that the impact on teaching and learning is minimized,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “We know the new calendar will take some getting used to, but I am confident that our students, teachers and community will work together to help us cope with uncertainty during these difficult times.”

The new calendar also creates three addition instructional days.

“EPISD officials said the strategically placed breaks throughout the year will allow them to assess and plan for student learning, anticipate future disruptions, provide remediation for students who need it and train staff,” an EPISD news release said.