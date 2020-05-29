EPISD announces plan to slowly reopen school district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District has announced its plan to reopen the school district after closing for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Disaster Closure, which started in March, will end on June 6 for some district employees, according to a news release from EPISD.

The majority of employees will continue to work from home, but some will return to help with the response to the pandemic and day-to-day operations. They will still be adhering to the “strict health guidelines,” the release said.

EPISD Superintendent Juan Cabrera said the decision to allow employees to return has been made by his office and leadership team. Supervisors will reach out to notify employees if they are the ones returning, the release said.

“The decision to end the District Disaster Closures was complex and made with the best interest of our students at heart and with all the precaution and care for our employees,” Cabrera said. “It’s important to recognize, however, that the District offices and schools remain closed to the public as a way to protect both our employees and our community.”

According to the release, the district’s employees are continuing to prepare for the 2020-21 school year and they are still reachable through email.

The employees who will return will be following the health guidelines that include: