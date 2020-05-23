EPCC’s Forensics Team excels in new, virtual competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It wasn’t the competition the Forensics Team at El Paso Community College envisioned, but it was still an extremely successful ‘virtual tournament’ showing for the team.

EPCC’s Forensics Team participated in the 2020 ProtoCommunications Asynchronous National Tournament hosted by San Diego State University, Santiago Canyon College, and Mount San Antonio College last week, bringing home two awards for team members.

The tournament involved students on the team recording themselves at home and working with their coaches to decide which performance to submit for review. The videos were judged over the course of three weeks by various judges online.

In the end, Daniel Eduardo Gamboa placed 5th in Prose Interpretation and Damaris Ostos placed 4th in Dramatic Interpretation.

“While this is far from the standard that our students are accustomed to, they rose to the challenge in working to prepare for this tournament in addition to keeping up with their online class work,” an EPCC Press release said.

The students competed with other teams from around the country who were also adjusting to the new online format. “While the students couldn’t meet face to face with their fellow competitors, they learned that speech and debate is more than meeting together for tournaments. It is about sharing ideas,” EPCC said.

The 2019-20 EPCC Forensics team are (top row L to R) Mireya Vejar, Andree Sanchez-Soto, Julio Bustillos Marin, Katia Badillo, Damaris Ostos, Aylin Alvarado, Alitzel Aguilar, Katellin Summers, Daniel Eduardo Gamboa and (bottom row L to R) Dr. Richard Falvo, Harry Schulte, Erika Portillo, Matthew Minnich.