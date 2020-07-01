EPCC’s Association of Women in Community Colleges announce 2020 scholarship recipients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Association of Women in the Community College recently announced the 2020 recipients of their annual scholarship awards.

The following EPCC students will receive $750 scholarships: Iris Anguiano, Salma Duarte, Berenice Flores, Brenda Herrera, and Gloria Sepulveda.

Since 2002, the AWCC has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships.

AWCC consists of women and men who come together to network, to share their talents with others in the community, and to help El Paso Community College students pursue their education.

Membership dues, along with fundraising, are used to provide scholarships to female EPCC students every year.

“AWCC provides scholarships to outstanding students who demonstrate a commitment to their academics, professional goals, and community,” Margie Nelson Rodriguez, EPCC English Professor and AWCC Board Chair of Scholarships, said.

The City’s Star on the Mountain will be lit in honor of the scholarship recipients on July 1, 2020.

Get to know a little about the 2020 AWCC Scholarship Recipients:

Iris Anguiano:

Iris is committed to sharing her personal tragedy, a miscarriage, and converting that tragedy to empowerment as a medical assistant. She wants to dismantle the stigma and silence associated with this common experience, instead comfort, and counsel patients. Many women feel diminished after a miscarriage, and Iris wants to help them rebuild their confidence and courage.

Salma Duarte:

As a music major and drummer, Salma is dedicated to music, academics, and helping her community. She sees the connection between her passions and always strives for excellence. Salma works very hard and does not let anything stand in getting things done, such as studying late and working on essays on her phone when she does not have access to a computer. She is committed to breaking down stereotypes about female musicians and serving as a role model to her younger sister and other young girls.

Berenice Flores:

As a civil engineering major, Berenice is highly motivated to use her education and talents to change the world for the better, especially to help improve environmental sustainability. With resources getting scarcer and natural disasters more common, she is inspired to literally rebuild the world, through science, research, and human solidarity. She firmly believes that women should unite to tackle these large issues and improve the world together.

Brenda Herrera:

Brenda attended the EPCC Massage Therapy program and is now a licensed massage therapist. She loves her work as a massage therapist and how it helps people physically and emotionally. Through this work, she has also become a passionate advocate against human trafficking. She has empowered herself to speak up for these vulnerable populations. Brenda even donates a percentage of her tips to the Polaris Stop Human Trafficking Foundation. She knows that education is power, and the more educated she becomes, the more she can assist others; therefore, she is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

Gloria Sepulveda:

Gloria, a talented and multifaceted student, volunteers at several local organizations, including Teen Survivors, which is dedicated to helping youth. She wants to break down barriers and stereotypes of women in male-dominated careers, including her future profession: chemical engineering. She is passionate about women being as prepared as men in mathematics and technology to reduce gender disparities and empower women to be successful and independent.