EPCC student recognized as DREAM Scholar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Aylin Garcia, a freshman economics major at El Paso Community College (EPCC), was selected as a 2020 DREAM Scholar by Achieving the Dream.

The DREAM Student Scholars program is an opportunity for engagement and professional development for students from active Achieving the Dream Network institutions, according to a news release by EPCC.

Garcia lives in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and crosses the international border every day to attend EPCC’s Rio Grande campus.

Garcia competed against hundreds of students nationally, and she is the first EPCC student to receive this recognition and one of eight students selected nationwide.

Aylin firmly believes that “I get to lead the life I want to lead” in her personal and academic life.

Garcia will participate in the annual DREAM conference where she will be presenting and sharing her experience with a nationwide audience.

After EPCC, Garcia plans to transfer to New Mexico State University to continue her studies.