EPCC faculty member helping to combat COVID-19 in New York

Education

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of EPCC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A member of the El Paso Community College’s Pharmacology faculty is volunteering in Queens, N.Y. to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Carol Cross, Pharmacology Faculty at El Paso Community College’s Rio Grande Campus, is helping to establish the Pharmacy at the Billie Jean King Center, which has become a 470-bed hospital treating COVID-19 patients. The center has ben taking patients from area hospitals to help was the burden, according to an EPCC news release.

“EPCC Faculty care about our community and are committed to helping the next generation of healthcare professionals gain the skills necessary to keep El Paso safe and healthy,” said Souraya A. Hajjar, EPCC’s Interim Dean of Health Career and Technical Education, Math and Science at the EPCC Rio Grande Campus. “It doesn’t surprise me that Professor Cross would go above and beyond to help those who need it most because that’s something our faculty do for our students every day.” 

Cross said, through the release, that she is able to remember El Paso through her apartment.

“I am in a Mexican American neighborhood with restaurants serving Menudo and stuff, walking distance from a Mexican grocery,” she said. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso nurses join nationwide protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso nurses join nationwide protest"

What quarantine? Juarez murders up 40% since March 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "What quarantine? Juarez murders up 40% since March 1"

Escobar speaks to Dr. Fauci about reopening of Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Escobar speaks to Dr. Fauci about reopening of Texas"

Therapy continues for children via teleconference in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy continues for children via teleconference in El Paso"

TEXAS BORDER LEADERS LEERY OF STATE REOPENING 05.01.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "TEXAS BORDER LEADERS LEERY OF STATE REOPENING 05.01.20"

ACLU WINS LAWSUIT

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACLU WINS LAWSUIT"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz

Live Radar Link Banner