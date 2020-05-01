EPCC faculty member helping to combat COVID-19 in New York

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A member of the El Paso Community College’s Pharmacology faculty is volunteering in Queens, N.Y. to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Carol Cross, Pharmacology Faculty at El Paso Community College’s Rio Grande Campus, is helping to establish the Pharmacy at the Billie Jean King Center, which has become a 470-bed hospital treating COVID-19 patients. The center has ben taking patients from area hospitals to help was the burden, according to an EPCC news release.

“EPCC Faculty care about our community and are committed to helping the next generation of healthcare professionals gain the skills necessary to keep El Paso safe and healthy,” said Souraya A. Hajjar, EPCC’s Interim Dean of Health Career and Technical Education, Math and Science at the EPCC Rio Grande Campus. “It doesn’t surprise me that Professor Cross would go above and beyond to help those who need it most because that’s something our faculty do for our students every day.”

Cross said, through the release, that she is able to remember El Paso through her apartment.

“I am in a Mexican American neighborhood with restaurants serving Menudo and stuff, walking distance from a Mexican grocery,” she said.