EPCC adopts elementary school in Fort Hancock

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College is promoting a “college-going” culture by adopting an elementary school in Fort Hancock, Texas.
Friday, EPCC adopted Benito Martinez Elementary School as part of their school adoption program. The principal of the elementary school says this is a great way to involve its students, staff, and community in creating career and college awareness early on.
Benito Martinez is the eighth school adopted by EPCC and is the first for the Fort Hancock Independent School District. EPCC says they plan to continue adopting elementary schools across their entire district.