Emergency safety tech installed at SISD schools

Socorro ISD has already been taking some steps to keep students safe and focused on learning.

Every school in the district except for one has a panic button installed within the building. However, by the end of the month the last school will have a button installed as well.

The installations started last year.

While it’s not public knowledge as to where the panic buttons are within each school, some teachers and staff are trained to use the panic button and know where it is in the event of an emergency.

If it is pressed, it activates a silent alarm to the district’s police department.

“A camera will automatically zoom in to the location of where the button is at. We will be able to have communication and see what’s going on real time,” said SISD Police Chief Jose Castorena.

This will allow police to know what kind of response is needed.

The schools also have cameras and a program called Hall Pass that keeps track of everyone who walks into the school by scanning their ID’s.

