El Paso’s most creative students compete in regional tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of students from across El Paso competed in the regional Destination Imagination tournament at Eastlake High School Saturday.

Destination Imagination is a global creative problem-solving organization that prepares kindergarten to high school students for college and career readiness. Approximately 140 teams from the region participated in the event. Ninety-four of those teams were from Socorro ISD.

Some of the fields involved in the challenge were science, engineering, fine arts, and service-learning.

Students say they enjoy getting the opportunity to be creative and work with their fellow peers.

“Me and my time we have been together since we were all little and we all worked together so we just thought that our team would collaborate well together,” said fifth-grade competitor Alexa Olivas.

Winning teams qualified for the Texas Destination Imagination tournament on April 3 and 4 in Arlington.