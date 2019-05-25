El Paso middle school student advances to national history competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A local middle schooler's love for history has earned her a spot in the National History Day contest in Maryland.

Maria Paula Tenorio, a 7th grader at Saint Patrick Catholic School, recently competed in the state competition in Austin and advanced to nationals.

Tenorio did her research project on Sofia Kovalevskaya, a Russian mathematician and pioneer for women in mathematics around the world.

The student even wore an outfit from the 1800s to complement her presentation.

"Going to nationals is the best thing that has happened to me," she said. "I feel really excited that I'm going to Washington and compete."

Tenorio tells KTSM she wants to be a doctor or help save animals.

The week-long competition will be held at the University of Maryland next month.